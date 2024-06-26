'Enough is Enough': Group launches court watch program to monitor reckless driving sentences

A new effort is putting extra eyes in the courtroom. A local group called ‘Enough is Enough’ just launched a court watch program in Milwaukee County.

They’re monitoring sentencing decisions judges make for reckless drivers convicted of serious crimes.

Turning the corner in the courthouse, this group is on a mission.

"It is a full-time job,” said Ruth Ehrgott. “We've kind of realized that."

A group of 15 volunteers is seeking accountability five days a week.

"At least there's someone saying 'we're watching,’” Ehrgott said.

Bright green badges that say ‘Court Watch’ and ‘Enough is Enough’ identify their effort and clipboards in hand help them collect information.

"These are going to be part of our log and what we publish about the practices in the court,” said Jeanne Lupo.

Each time a reckless driver is sentenced for endangering safety or for causing injuries or death, a volunteer from the group will be in the courtroom.

The initiative is personal for Ehrgott. She considers it part of her daughter’s legacy.

“He was going so fast,” she said. “She was simply sitting to turn left, so in no way did she have any involvement. That's the devastating part. It's the part that I don't know how we get over that, compounded with Erin."

Ehrgott’s pregnant daughter, Erin Mogensen, was killed last fall in a t-bone crash that was caused by a reckless driver who was fleeing police.

Erin Marie Mogensen

Erin and her unborn child were instantly killed on impact.

"Baby Mogenson would have been born right about now. Erin's birthday was last week,” “Ehrgott said. “That baby was so loved, so wanted and the tragedy was as egregious that that baby died as that Erin died."

As Erin’s case makes its way through the court process, Ehrgott plans to honor all victims of senseless crimes on the roads by being there for their families.

“What would you tell judges that this court watch program is trying to accomplish?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"It's making sure that the public has the ability to see what's going on in the courts, that judges know that the public is watching and I think we take away the mystery of the court,” she said.

The effort is being led by Lupo who is one of Ehrgott’s friends.

“What does ‘Enough is Enough’ mean to you?” Jordan asked.

"Enough is enough means we're tired of the reckless driving that happens every day. People have had enough,” she said.

Lupo says she’s tracking hundreds of felony reckless driving cases in Milwaukee County with the help of a retired prosecutor.

“Do you feel like there isn’t currently enough accountability in the courtroom when it comes to these cases?” Jordan asked.

"I think that what I see is when there's a reckless driving incident, I look up the person who's responsible and I see a litany of previous charges for that person,” she replied. "There's kind of a revolving door and I think that transparency around the accountability for both the criminals and the justice system is needed."

The court watch group plans to gather data on sentence lengths for a variety of reckless driving crimes. They also plan to alert their followers whenever they have concerns about a particular case.

"We're also going to be submitting community impact statements so the judge can read and see our input and consider that with their decision,” Lupo said.

“Do you think having extra eyes in the courtroom could make a difference?” Jordan asked.

“I believe it will make a difference,” Lupo replied. “Extra eyes in the courtroom, us being seen. The courts serve the people and so being present and reminding the judges that the community is also here and affected by their decisions, that's what I hope is going to happen."

Ehrgott knows it’s going to be a lot of work, but she’s already encouraged by what she’s seen.

"It is grueling, it is time-consuming,” she said. “It takes a lot out of all of us to be here. But the impact you can see already. The judges will talk to us. We get the ear of people who are making these decisions. Not that they are going to sway their decisions based on us, but we have more of an ability to give the public's perspective."



