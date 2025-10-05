"Enjoy it while we have it”: Milwaukee embraces near-record October warmth

MILWAUKEE — Under blue skies and 80-degree heat, Milwaukee looked more like midsummer than fall as beer tents, beach towels, and grills filled the lakefront.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-80s Saturday, just two degrees shy of the city’s 1897 record high of 88.

From the Summerfest grounds to Bradford Beach, people soaked up a rare October scorcher.

“It’s usually 60 degrees and you’re wearing a jacket,” said Eric Aparnieks of New Berlin. “Today is unbelievable — not feeling like October at all.”

TMJ4 News Eric Aparnieks, Mike Klaus.

At the 15th annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest, crowds packed Henry Maier Festival Park for polka, pretzels, and German beer under the sun.

“Listen to some music, drink some good German beer — just enjoying the weather,” said Mike Klaus of Watertown. “I’m surprised how many people are here, but it might be the last good weekend to spend outside.”

The combination of warm weather, Oktoberfest, Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, and the Brewers’ playoff run poured energy and money into bars, restaurants, and lakefront businesses.

“It’s a great day to have visitors. We went to the Tiki Bar down in the Third Ward, Wicked Hop, just bopping around,” said Sally Gombas and her friend, visiting from Chicago, Adam Kowalyshen.

“I looks like it’s about to be the 4th of July with people grilling and making hot dogs.”

TMJ4 News Sally Gombas and Adam Kowalyshen, Sidney Cooper, Penny Smith, Kamare Washington, and their dad.



Others traded steins for swimsuits at Bradford Beach, where families grilled and kids splashed in the waves.

“We’re going swimming because it’s hot!” Penny Smith smiled as she ran into the water with her brother.

“Usually it’s time to get ready for Halloween or get the jackets out,” added their dad.

Many were happy to ditch the jackets, though, to enjoy the warmth while it’s here.

“Enjoying the weather while we got it — ’cause soon it’ll be snowing,” Sidney Cooper said. “Get out and enjoy it — it’ll be over before you know it.”

