End of an Era: Milwaukee’s oldest LGBTQ+ bar closes after 55 years of community and celebration

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is losing a piece of its LGBTQ+ history. After more than five decades, This Is It!, the city's oldest gay bar, is closing its doors. For many, this isn't just about losing a bar—it's about losing a home.

Since opening in 1968, This Is It! has been more than just a nightlife spot. It became one of the nation’s longest-running LGBTQ+ bars, a safe haven where people could be themselves. But now, financial struggles, challenges, and changing times have forced its closure, leaving a deep void in the community.

Founded in 1968 by Catherine "June" Brehm, This Is It!’s presence made it a vital part of the city’s LGBTQ+ community. During a time when LGBTQ+ spaces were rare and often underground, June Brehm dreamed of creating an inviting and affordable place where everyone, no matter their sexual orientation, could feel safe and welcome. This commitment to inclusivity made This Is It! stand out from many other bars of its era.

For Khamillion Morgan, a former employee, the loss is personal. "For me, This Is It! was like a gay Cheers," she said, comparing it to the classic TV show where everyone knew your name.

Known for its lively atmosphere, This Is It! hosted a variety of events, from drag shows and karaoke nights to trivia contests. It became a stage for local performers and a welcoming hub for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community, creating a strong sense of belonging and cultural expression.

Drag performers like Roxy Toxin also found a stage there—a place to express themselves freely. She came to the bar today to reflect on its legacy.

"I mean, I was shocked," Roxy said. "This was our gathering space. This is where we would see each other."

For longtime patrons like Jamila Mitchell, the bar’s closing isn’t just about losing a business—it’s about losing a sanctuary.

"It's a home for many of us. I met friends here, love here, and safety," Mitchell said.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic and extended road construction, This Is It! proved its determination and resilience, finding new and creative ways to adapt and keep its doors open for the community. The final months underscore its importance as a safe space for all, but also the unwavering loyalty of those who truly called it home.

As a Black queer trans woman, Mitchell found something at This Is It! that she couldn't find anywhere else.

"Being a Black queer trans woman, it was really the only place in Wisconsin I felt I could be my authentic self," she shared.

Khamillion Morgan, who once worked behind the bar and hosted events, says it's heartbreaking to see it all come to an end—not just for herself, but for the staff and patrons who made This Is It! a family.

"Everyone that worked there—the staff is my family and friends. To know they've been uprooted from their job and have to figure out what's next is heartbreaking," Morgan said.

As the doors close for the last time, many are left wondering: Where will the community go now?

"I'm actually looking for a new home to go to myself," Morgan admitted.

Roxy hopes other LGBTQ+ spaces will help fill the void. "I hope other queer spaces step it up," she said.

Mitchell shares the same determination. "Definitely heartbroken that it's gone. But we're willing to do anything to save it," she said.

Though This Is It! is closing, its impact will live on in the memories of those who found belonging, acceptance, and love within its walls.

