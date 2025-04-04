Empowering the next generation: Ladies of Hip Hop inspire Milwaukee students with performance and lessons

MILWAUKEE — The energy inside the Marcus Center was electrifying as the Ladies of Hip Hop performed for hundreds of Milwaukee students. The crowd was filled with excitement and anticipation as the dancers took the stage, showcasing their incredible skills and passion for hip hop culture.

Among the performers was Jazelynn Goudy, a proud Northside native and Milwaukee Public Schools graduate.

She returned to her roots to perform for the very schools that helped shape her journey into the world of dance. Despite the nervousness she felt before stepping on stage, Goudy was determined to make a statement.

"I’m utterly nervous," she admitted before the performance. "For me to be here, it’s a way to show that hip hop deserves to be in any spaces it desires to be in. Also, to show our dances are just as good to be on this stage as they are on TikTok and the streets."

TMJ4 Jazelynn Goudy, a proud Northside native and Milwaukee Public Schools graduate.

For the local students in the crowd, seeing someone who had walked the same halls now shine on stage was an inspiring moment. It was a message about the possibilities ahead for them.

Goudy shared, "I do want them to believe that they too have space to be in these stages, especially with the black and brown social dances we do."

But the performance wasn’t the only part of the event that made an impact. Goudy and the Ladies of Hip Hop also visited the youth at True Skool earlier this week, where they took the time to inspire the kids and teach them a few moves.

"I want to forge a path, but also encourage those from Milwaukee that it is possible," Goudy said, emphasizing her desire to motivate the next generation of dancers.

TRUE SKOOL Ladies of Hip Hop also visited the youth at True Skool earlier this week, Processed with VSCO with l4 preset

The Ladies of Hip Hop are known for their vibrant performances, which feature powerful breakdancing and intricate footwork. The group is dedicated to celebrating the importance of women in hip hop, a culture often dominated by men.

As Goudy put it, "If you dream to be on these stages, it is possible. In whatever facet of dancing or performing, you can do it."

Watch: Ladies of Hip Hop inspire Milwaukee students with performance and lessons

Ladies of Hip Hop inspire Milwaukee students with performance and lessons

For the students in the crowd, it was a chance to see women break barriers in a field that’s often dominated by men. But for Goudy, it was even more personal—it was a homecoming.

"I am very grateful to be able to show the light, show the hard work they poured into me, back to them on this grand stage," she said, reflecting on the support and guidance she received growing up in Milwaukee.

Ladies of Hip Hop Ladies of Hip Hop

Goudy hoped that her performance would inspire the young people in the audience, saying, "I just hope they are proud." And the message wasn’t just about dancing; it was about the power of women in hip hop and the importance of representation.

It wasn’t just a performance; it was a lesson in confidence, culture, and creativity. Michele Byrd-McPhee, the founder of Ladies of Hip Hop, reflected on how the group was created to fill a gap in the industry.

"I always hope there is somebody in the audience that sees themselves," Byrd-McPhee shared.

She founded the group 21 years ago after noticing the lack of representation for women in the culture.

"When I went to shows, I didn’t see myself," she said. "So for a very long time, I didn’t think I could do this."

TMJ4 Michele Byrd-McPhee, the founder of Ladies of Hip Hop



For Iman Brooks, one of the dancers in the group, the experience was a full-circle moment.

"It’s a full-circle moment for me because I was these kids in the audience watching," Brooks explained, highlighting how far she’s come in her own journey.

TMJ4 Iman Brooks, one of the dancers in the group

The energy at the Marcus Center was electric as the Ladies of Hip Hop proved that they’re breaking barriers and pushing the limits of what women can do in hip hop.

John Hassig, the Director of Programming and Education at the Marcus Center, echoed this sentiment, saying, "A very positive message! Women have been in hip hop from the beginning, and their place hasn’t been known or promoted as it should be."

Goudy added, "When we think about hip hop, mostly we think about the men and the masculinity that comes with it. However, we wouldn’t have hip hop without the ladies. Women and girls can and will always do hip hop."

For Goudy, returning to Milwaukee was especially meaningful.

"I think it’s important to me to be here because I’m from here!" she said, emphasizing how personal this performance was for her.

Her return to Milwaukee marked a significant moment in her career. This event was more than just a performance—it was an inspiring reminder that women have always been a vital part of hip hop culture, and it was a celebration of the incredible talent coming from Milwaukee. The Ladies of Hip Hop are not just performers; they are reshaping the narrative and inspiring the next generation to take center stage in their own lives.

To learn more, visit: www.ladiesofhiphop.com.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip