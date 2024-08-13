Empowering Milwaukee's youth: TBEY Arts Center's journey through creativity and confidence

After hearing from several viewers about the incredible work being done by the TBEY Arts Center with Milwaukee's youth, I decided to visit their dance studio to experience it firsthand.
The buzz was all about their upcoming show, "Journey Through Arts," scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.
During rehearsals at 10 a.m. on Monday, the energy inside the studio is palpable. The young dancers of TBEY are already hard at work, pushing their limits with every leap and and step. The room is filled with the sounds—music pulsing through the speakers, the rhythm of feet hitting the floor, and the occasional cheer of encouragement. The excitement is contagious, but with a major performance just days away, these kids understand that every single step must be perfect.
TBEY Arts Center, nestled at the intersection of Prospect and North Ave, is more than just a studio—it's a home for creative expression. Here, Milwaukee’s youth are offered hands-on arts education that goes beyond the classroom.
"It could be dance, theater, poetry, visual arts—it's like an introduction to a new world, a chance to escape their everyday lives," says Darryl Wedgeworth, a passionate arts teacher at TBEY.
For the past 24 years, TBEY has been a place of hope, employing local professional artists and nurturing the dreams of aspiring young creatives. The center has become a lifeline for many, especially in the wake of devastating budget cuts to arts programs.
"Seeing the budget cuts for the arts… it was heartbreaking because I knew firsthand what the arts had done for me," reflects Contessa Lobley, the founder and Executive Director of TBEY.
Contessa Lobley is a force of nature, using the transformative power of dance, art, and theater to find the light and the potential in every young person who walks through TBEY’s doors.
"They’re able to express themselves in so many ways—whether it’s through spoken word, movement, or visual art. It’s all about giving them an outlet," Lobley explains.
Watch: Students gain confidence through creativity.
The blend of rigorous training and creative freedom is evident in young artists like Amiyah Lee, whose confidence has blossomed thanks to TBEY.
"I was shy for like the first or second day, but TBEY has really helped me feel comfortable in public," Amiyah shares with a smile.
Amiyah has been part of the program since she was just 9 years old, and the impact has been profound. TBEY has shaped her not only as a dancer but as a person.
"They’ve been supportive in ways that a lot of places aren’t. It helps you open up and be yourself," she adds.
To witness the magic of TBEY in action, don’t miss their "Journey Through Arts" show this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Marcus Center (see flyer for details).
For more information on how to join or support, visit the TBEY Arts Center's website at www.tbey.org.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.