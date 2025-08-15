Emergency crews respond to water rescue at South Shore Beach in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a water rescue at South Shore Beach in Milwaukee early Friday morning.

Photos taken by our crew at the scene around 6:30 a.m. show emergency crews in action, with at least three watercraft in the water.

Watch: Possible water rescue underway at South Shore Beach in Milwaukee

Possible water rescue reported at Milwaukee’s South Shore Beach

Details are limited, and we’ve reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Milwaukee Fire Department for more information about the incident.

However, we do know that the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has not been called to the scene at this time.

TMJ4

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

