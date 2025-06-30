Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elderly person beaten to death in Milwaukee, suspect arrested

(Source: Raycom Media)
MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly beating a 73-year-old person to death in Milwaukee on Monday.

According to Milwaukee police, the suspect beat the elderly victim just before 6 a.m. Monday, June 30, near 13th and Juneau, causing their death.

Police said the suspect was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

