Elderly person beaten to death in Milwaukee, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly beating a 73-year-old person to death in Milwaukee on Monday.
According to Milwaukee police, the suspect beat the elderly victim just before 6 a.m. Monday, June 30, near 13th and Juneau, causing their death.
Police said the suspect was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
