Ed Sheeran to headline Summerfest in 2026

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will headline Summerfest in 2026, the music festival announced Thursday.

Sheeran will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, June 25.

Presale begins Tuesday, September 23 at 9 a.m., with ticket sales for the general public beginning Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office.

The singer will be in Milwaukee as part of his "LOOP" tour, which kicks off new stadium dates on June 13, 2026.

Fans can register at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets. Registration is free, but Summerfest says it does not guarantee you tickets.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip