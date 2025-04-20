Watch Now
Easter double shooting leaves one dead in Milwaukee

TMJ4
MILWAUKEE — An early morning shooting on Easter put one in the hospital with serious injuries and left another dead.

It happened at about 3 a.m. near N. 23rd St. and W. Townsend St., according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

The deceased victim had not been identified, but the second victim was a 20-year-old who was taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by MPD.

Anyone with information can contact MPD at (414) 935-7306 or to remain anonymous, through Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

