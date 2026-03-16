Residents on Milwaukee's East Side woke up Monday to blizzard conditions, with whiteout conditions in the air and on the ground as treacherous winter weather swept through southeastern Wisconsin overnight.
WATCH: East side residents tackle blizzard conditions Monday morning
Snow plows worked to clear a path through the snow, but for some residents, the digging wasn't over yet.
Jason, an East Side resident on his way to work, found a silver lining in the timing of the storm.
"I'm mean there's nothing better than waking up to inches of snow the day before St. Patrick's day," Jason said.
He also had a message for others navigating the conditions.
"Keep the roads safe for everyone else. Take your time," Jason said.
TMJ4's Storm Team reported wind gusts across the region topped out between 40 and 50 miles per hour.
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