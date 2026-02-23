Early risers at Steny’s go wild for Team USA’s OT win

Team USA defeated Canada 2–1 in overtime to capture gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and fans across Milwaukee were up before sunrise to watch the dramatic finish.

At Steny’s, the drinks were strong — but the rivalry was even stronger.

“At least in our lifetime, this is probably the biggest USA hockey game,” Ryan Henseler said.

The 7:10 a.m. puck drop meant early alarms for many fans.

“It was a 6 a.m. wake-up call. That’s usually not a time I would be up on a Sunday, but this is a good excuse to do that," Henseler said.

Before long, coffee turned into cocktails as fans packed the bar to watch Team USA take on Canada — a rivalry that doesn’t need much introduction, especially on an Olympic stage.

“They hate each other, right? They go out and play on the same teams during the regular season in the NHL,” Jack Keigher said. “Anybody can win this game.”

For some, the stakes felt even higher.

“We haven’t won since the ’80s when it was the Miracle on Ice,” Preston Wake said.

One younger fan rearranged his entire day just to be there.

“We had to cancel a game today to watch this,” Rowan Kowalske said.

The game brought everybody together. All generations, all people from different parts of the country.

"I'm from Texas. I came here, met these guys, and I really got into hockey," Tim Keyes said.

When Team USA struck first, the bar erupted.

“Everybody in here went nuts — it was a crazy shot,” Wake said.

But when Canada answered, the mood quickly shifted.

As the game headed into overtime tied 1–1, no one dared to blink.

Every shot drew a gasp. Every save brought relief.

Then came the moment fans had been waiting for.

Team USA found the back of the net in overtime, securing a 2–1 victory over Canada and bringing home Olympic gold.

The bar exploded into cheers, everyone chanting USA over and over again, and of course, the singing of 'We are the Champions' and 'Free Bird' to end it off.

For many, the early alarms were suddenly worth it. For one young fan, it was worth canceling his own game. And for everyone inside Steny’s, it was a morning they won’t forget.

