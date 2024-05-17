Watch Now
Driver identified in deadly crash near 95th & Brown Deer

Posted at 11:39 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 00:40:05-04

MILWAUKEE — New information has emerged about a deadly crash on Milwaukee's northwest side.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15., near 95th Street and Brown Deer Road.

A medical examiner's report identified the person killed in the crash as 31-year-old Kimberly Robbins.

According to the report, Robbins had alcohol in the car and was driving recklessly when she struck another vehicle and then flipped over.

She died at the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries and fled before police arrived.

Officers later located and arrested the individual.

