Driver flees after hitting school bus, causing crash into Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly collided with a school bus Monday morning, causing the bus to crash into a house.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near 76th Street and Carmen Avenue after a driver disregarded a stop sign and collided with a school bus that was turning left, police said.

The impact caused the school bus to hit a house, fence and gas meter. The bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

TMJ4

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7242. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

