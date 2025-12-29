MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Waukesha man is facing his fifth operating-while-intoxicated charge after allegedly crashing his car in Veterans Park just feet from the General Douglas MacArthur statue, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

WATCH: What we know in the rollover crash investigation

Driver faces fifth OWI after allegedly flipping car onto Veterans Park retaining wall

The crash happened around 11:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver drove off Lincoln Memorial Drive, where his car flipped onto its roof and landed on the retention wall at the edge of the Oak Leaf Trail.

The crash left part of his car overhanging Lake Michigan, according to the sheriff's office.

TMJ4

The driver had to be extricated from his car and was taken to the hospital for examination, but was not seriously injured, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver faces a criminal charge of fifth-offense OWI, a Class G felony.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip