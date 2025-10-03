Driver dies in Milwaukee crash after medical emergency

MILWAUKEE — One person died Friday morning in a Milwaukee crash after the driver experienced a medical emergency and struck another vehicle.

The fatal crash occurred just after 8 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr. Drive and Keefe Avenue.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who experienced the medical emergency drove up an embankment and struck another vehicle moving westbound.

The driver who experienced the medical emergency was killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The identity of the driver has not been released. It remains unclear whether the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

