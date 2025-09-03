Driver cited after rear-ending school bus in Milwaukee; no injuries reported

MILWAUKEE — A driver was cited after Milwaukee police say they rear-ended a school bus that was stopped at a red light Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near 51st and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee. Four children were inside the bus at the time of the crash; however, no injuries were reported, according to police.

The car was still in the middle of the road when our photojournalist arrived after 7:30 a.m., appearing to have sustained significant damage to the front.



The crash remains under investigation by police.

