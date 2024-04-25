Driver being chased by police gets on highway the wrong way in Milwaukee

A TMJ4 employee witnessed a driver being chased by police get on the highway in the wrong direction in Milwaukee.

It happened on I-43 northbound at Keefe Avenue. Our employee saw the driver pull onto the off ramp there, swerve around two squad cars and then continue to drive the wrong way onto the freeway.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video showed the driver getting off at the next ramp.

TMJ4 has reached out to police for more information.

