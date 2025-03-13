Dream comes full circle for Dominic the Food Reviewer as he spreads positivity in the Wisconsin food scene

GREENDALE, Wis. — Dominic Dean's two favorite things are food and positivity. His journey started as a school project.

"My teacher said you should do something with food or highly recommend, I since I have a deep passion for it," Dean said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

But that project turned into his passion. He is locally famous for his food reviews on social media, where he goes by the name Dominic the Food Reviewer.

He reviews all over southeast Wisconsin. His catch is that he only gives positive ratings, which reflect his feelings about Wisconsin restaurants.

"It's one of a kind, and all the chefs work all together and are very friendly towards each other and brain positive and uplifting vibes," Dean said.

One of those positive reviews was at the Eleanor room in Greendale, where he made an impression during his visit.

"Everybody kind of fell in love with him," said Jason Cyborowski, the co-owner of the Eleanor Room. "His personality, he's just so outgoing, he loves everything, he loves life, huge foodie."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The staff at the Eleanor Room wanted to return the positivity. Dominic helped create the entire menu for Wednesday's dinner service, it's called a pop-up.

Dishes were highlighted by red snapper, risottoand perogies.

It was a moment he couldn't have imagined half a decade ago.

"No, I had absolutely no clue what it was going to turn into, and what was in store for the future," Dean said.

The night was a success, and a culmination of Dominic's dream. He wants his story to spread to others like him.

"​I want to inspire more inspiration towards other kids that have special needs," Dean told TMJ4. "and so much more and families to find their passion, where they took them to just like me."

Dean created a guide to the best places to eat in Wisconsin, and you can find that on his social media.

