Dozens of Molson-Coors employees strike, say contract agreement couldn't be reached

Dozens of workers at Molson-Coors are on strike.

Machinists with the company say they could not reach an agreement with the company on their latest contract.

The strike leader told TMJ4's Mariam Mackar that the biggest thing he and his colleagues are fighting for is maintaining a work-life balance.

The striking machinists are in charge of all the mechanics behind brewing beer for Molson-Coors — from fixing fermentation tanks to bottling beer. Workers tell Mariam that the language in the new contract that was presented would impact work-life balance by adding weekends and black-out dates for PTO on an already shortened staff.

"I know there's talk about wages, wages are always a thing with contract negotiations but the word on the street with all the guys here... they're trying to maintain our status quo and our flexibility. And the company decided that wasn't the case and they wanted to take that away from us," says Chris Mecha, the machinist shop chairman for the Molson Coors Miller machinists.

Union representatives tell Mariam forty-three machinists are on strike, and that they'll stay on the picket line until they get a contract that feels fair.

A representative from Molson-Coors told Mariam in a statement that they are hopeful for a resolution, and that the strike should not impact beer retail in Milwaukee.

