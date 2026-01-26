Dozens gather in West Allis to protest ICE after man with Wisconsin ties is shot and killed in Minneapolis

WEST ALLIS — Protesters gathered outside West Allis City Hall on Sunday, braving frigid temperatures for a second day of protests to demonstrate against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and show solidarity with the community in Minnesota.

The gathering followed a march on Saturday in downtown Milwaukee and came in response to the shooting death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Federal authorities say a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation.

“I felt dismayed — sad and angry,” Pete Sparks of Wauwatosa, who attended Sunday’s protest, said. “That’s one of the reasons I came out.”

Another protester, Darlene MacBride of Lannon, said watching the video of the shooting made it impossible for her to stay home.

“Yesterday was horrific,” she said. “To see video of what happened to Alex Pretti in Minneapolis — it was shocking.”

Federal officials say the agent fired “defensive shots” after Pretti approached officers with a handgun and resisted efforts to disarm him.

Officials did not specify whether Pretti brandished the gun. In bystander videos, he appears to be holding a cellphone.

Minneapolis police have said Pretti was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry. The shooting remains under investigation.

Family members described Pretti as an ICU nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital and an advocate for immigrants.

Pretti also had ties to Wisconsin.

He graduated from Green Bay Preble High School, where former classmates said he was known for helping others and later became an intensive care unit nurse.

“To hear that he ended up being an ICU nurse and was out trying to help people didn’t surprise me at all,” Elizabeth Feldhausen, a former classmate, said.

A Milwaukee-based cycling group, Riverwest 24, also shared a post on social media saying Pretti had participated in the annual ride in past years. The group said he is "a reminder that what ICE is doing to our neighbors in Minnesota has impact on us locally."

Several demonstrators said they came out to call for an end to ICE operations and to urge elected officials to take action on federal immigration policy.

“Even if something is happening a hundred miles away, it’s important that we’re paying attention,” Ariana Hones, a community member who attended the rally, said.

Sunday’s protest, organized by Democratic 14th State Assembly District Rep. Angelito Tenorio and community members, included chants, honking from passing drivers and calls for continued organizing.

