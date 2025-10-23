Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee County

Downtown Milwaukee MATC campus lockdown lifted

MATC
TMJ4
MATC
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — A lockdown at Milwaukee Area Technical College has been lifted, according to a spokesperson from the school.

Students received an alert that the downtown Milwaukee campus was on lockdown just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The lockdown was lifted by 3 p.m.

The spokesperson from MATC declined to provide further details regarding the reason for the lockdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

