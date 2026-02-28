Downtown Milwaukee was buzzing Friday night as three major events unfolded within blocks of each other — the grand opening of Landmark Credit Union Live, a Milwaukee Bucks game at Fiserv Forum, and high school hockey playoff action at UWM Panther Arena.

TMJ4 was there to take in the excitement as fans packed the Deer District area.

Downtown Milwaukee buzzes with three major events, including Landmark Credit Union Live opening

Landmark Credit Union Live drew a complete sellout for its first-ever show, featuring Rainbow Kittens Surprise. Archer Archuleta was among the fans eager to be part of the historic night.

"I am beyond thrilled!" Archuleta said.

Cade McCane traveled from Madison with his brother to be among the first to experience the new venue.

"That's pretty cool, pretty exciting, I mean, being the first in the venue is going to be really cool cause we get to see it first, no one else has seen it yet, so that'll be fun," McCane said.

McCane said the energy across the entire Deer District added to the excitement of the evening.

"I think it's a lot of fun to be out here, be social, be with people, it's a great way to get to know people as well and I'm sure the bucks game will be super busy as well, Milwaukee bucks always has a good show out, I think it'll be a lot of fun for anyone who is out here," McCane said.

Just steps away at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks took on the New York Knicks, drawing another large crowd to the area.

At UWM Panther Arena, high school hockey playoff games were also underway. The De Pere Co-op faced the Cedarburg Co-op in the girls' matchup, while University School of Milwaukee took on Muskego in the boys' game.

Hockey parent Joy Brezovar soaked in everything the night had to offer.

"It feels very spring-like in Milwaukee, we love Milwaukee, we love downtown, we love having access to live music at Fiserv—at the new event space which is great—we love coming to Admirals games down here. Yeah, we love everything about downtown Milwaukee," Brezovar said.

