DoorDash customer facing felony arrives late to court, delaying hearing

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman accused of causing $10,000 in damage to a delivery driver’s car over an undelivered food order appeared more than an hour late to her court hearing Monday morning, delaying the proceedings.

Janiyah Jones faces felony charges after prosecutors say she was captured on Ring surveillance video in July tracking down a DoorDash delivery driver at the driver’s home in Milwaukee.

The incident allegedly stemmed from an undelivered food order dispute.

Prosecutors say Jones caused $10,000 in damage to the delivery driver’s vehicle during the confrontation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Oct. 7, according to court records.

