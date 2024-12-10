DONUT SMACKDOWN: Eat donuts and support the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

Eating donuts and supporting a good cause?

Sounds like a good deal and it's happening on Tuesday!

More than fifty of Milwaukee's top leaders in business have taken part in the Donut Smackdown, which has been narrowed down to a final six.

Watch: How a tasty treat can help support kids in our area.

The event is free and open to the public — those who show up have a chance to win tickets to an upcoming Charlie Berens show. Best of all, the money raised goes to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Tom Durian had the chance to speak with the founder of the event, Anne Zizzo.

"The dollars that we raise will help to support the forty-four facilities we have around the city," she said. "The people that work there, the programming, and to make sure we help the youth that need us so much this holiday time."

The goal of this year's Donut Smackdown is to raise more than $75,000 to donate to the Boys and Girls Club. You can support your favorite contestant online or just make a donation.

Click here for more information.

