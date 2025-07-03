Do you recognize this man? Milwaukee police seek help identifying suspect in June 6 shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for help to identify and locate a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. June 6 in the 2000 block of West Capitol Drive. According to police, the suspect fired shots, striking victims and then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male who is approximately 5'10" with a medium complexion, a thin build and medium length twisties/dreads.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

