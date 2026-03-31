There's no other sports bar quite like DJ's GoalPost in Menomonee Falls.

Donald Matovich opened the bar 14 years ago.

"So DJ’s stands for Don and Jennifer. We used to be at 4th and National, and this place closed down, and this used to be a Mexican restaurant, and I only had four pieces of memorabilia, and they were all of Ray Nitschke," Matovich said.

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Matovich estimates that he has over 20,000 pieces, which include all sports from all eras. He even has a signed baseball from Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb.

Watch: DJ's Goalpost in Menominee Falls features over 20,000 pieces of incredible sports memorabilia for fans

DJ's Goalpost in Menominee Falls features over 20,000 pieces of incredible sports memorabilia

"It started with Nitschke 14 years ago. And then after that, I started going on the marketplace, adding a little here and a little there. I became a season ticket holder, and I started collecting the bobbleheads, and it just went from there," Matovich said.

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Matovich acquired a significant portion of the collection from another vendor.

"Jeff Sports was in another part of our bar, and he was leaving. Hey, I don't want to take all of this stuff with me. Would you like to purchase off me, and I’ll give you a good discount on it, and that's what started it all," Matovich said.

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Bartender Eliza Winkler experiences the high energy of the bar during major sporting events.

"I feel like honestly, you walk in, you're just blown by all of the energy. Packers games are super crazy, Bucks playoffs are super insane here. We honestly had it at capacity here; that was a lot of fun," Winkler said.

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Customers come to DJ's Goalpost for the atmosphere and the vibe the bar provides.

"There's food in there, they’ve got great food. They got pizza, cheeseburgers, all kinds of different stuff. But you meet new people who have never been here before, and they come in, and they're in awe looking around. If you like talking to people, this is the place to be," customer Cliff Price said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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