DJ Sushi Lor stays Connected to her Roots

MILWAUKEE — DJ Sushi Lor has been mixing and making music in Milwaukee for 13 years.

"I love performing; being able to bring people together with music is an amazing feeling," DJ Sushi Lor said.

She made a name for herself spinning at the Big Gig, House of Blues Chicago and once as a DJ for the Milwaukee Bucks. I asked her what it feels like to share her music with the world and how her Hmong ancestry plays into her music.

"I was born in Thailand; I've been in Milwaukee since I was three. I love it. I feel like my culture, my background, my language has truly made my music different from other DJs," she said. "The Asian community is supportive, booking her for gigs across the country. As a new DJ myself, I wanted to know how it feels to be in demand."

Gideon Verdin-Williams DJ Sushi Lor in front of her turn tables and laptop.

"It feels good to be acknowledged, and oftentimes they reach out for the music I specialize in. I do have a lot of music, culturally: Thai, Hmong, Laos, on top of my other favorite Hip-Hop & R&B," Sushi said.

Sushi is embracing the support and she is ready to represent for her culture at a big show coming up at Milwaukee's Pride Fest this year.

"I think I'm just proud of the progression that we have come over the many decades, whether it's music or being a part of society, politics, or whatever it is, and taking the initiative to play a role," Sushi said.

And for that little girl out there who dreams of being the next DJ Sushi Lor, "If it's something that you really want to do, set a goal for yourself," she said. "That's a one-year goal, a five-year goal, knowing where you are, learn the art, and what your plan is for the next steps. I think it's really gonna take you far."

For more, you can follow DJ Sushi Lor on Instagram.

