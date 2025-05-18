Disability rights advocate receives honorary doctorate from UWM

MILWAUKEE — Cindy Bentley, Wisconsin's leading disability rights advocate, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Sunday's commencement ceremony.

Bentley, who was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and an intellectual disability, has dedicated her life to fighting for inclusion, equity, and civil rights.

"All my work over 21 years has paid off," Bentley said.

The longtime advocate co-founded People First Wisconsin in 1999, a statewide advocacy group that empowers people with developmental challenges to speak up on issues like health care, housing, and voting rights.

"I'm overwhelmed but I'm also happy. I don't know what to say. This is a big honor," Bentley said.

Despite facing significant challenges throughout her life, Bentley has become a powerful voice for those often unheard in society.

"I matter, my life matters. People used to say my life didn't matter, but my life matters all that I went through. I'm a hero," Bentley said.

The ceremony also marked the final commencement for Chancellor Mark Mone, who is stepping down after 11 years of service.

"Here's a person who speaks up for those with intellectual and physical disabilities who is such a great champion and what her story is about, the power of that and enabling others to believe I can do anything," Mone said.

As Bentley took the stage alongside thousands of graduates, her presence represented a victory for every voice that has ever been silenced.

"People with disabilities deserved love. All I want is love," Bentley said.

