Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

DEVELOPING: Milwaukee police involved in 'tactical setup' near 45th and Hampton

According to police, the situation is still active, and the public is asked to use alternative routes.
IMG_4452 (1).jpg
Photo submitted
IMG_4452 (1).jpg
Posted

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about an ongoing "tactical setup" involving Milwaukee police at a residence near 45th and Hampton.

According to police, the situation is still active, and the public is asked to use alternative routes.

No additional information has been made available.

IMG_4453 (1).jpg

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones