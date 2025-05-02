Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

DEVELOPING: Milwaukee crash investigation near daycare at 35th and Glendale

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries
Milwaukee police are investigating a crash near a daycare at 35th and Glendale.
IMG_5395.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash near a daycare at 35th and Glendale.

Police were still on the scene when our photojournalist arrived just after 11 a.m. on Friday.

WATCH: Surveillance video captures crash near 35th and Glendale

WATCH: Surveillance video captures crash near 35th and Glendale

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Witnesses told Mackar that those involved in the crash were injured; however, the extent of their injuries and how many people were involved remains unclear.

35th and Glendale
A farther-out view of the crash scene near 35th and Glendale. Two cars are seen resting in the yard of a nearby property, just feet from a playground.

Two damaged cars were visible in the yard of a nearby property, just feet from a playground. Our crew on the scene confirmed the crash investigation is near a daycare.

The daycare owner told TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar that none of the children were outside at the time of the crash.

35th and Glendale
Two cars are seen on the lawn of a nearby property. Yellow crime tape blocks off the area near 35th and Glendale as Milwaukee police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones