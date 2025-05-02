DEVELOPING: Milwaukee crash investigation near daycare at 35th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash near a daycare at 35th and Glendale.
Police were still on the scene when our photojournalist arrived just after 11 a.m. on Friday.
WATCH: Surveillance video captures crash near 35th and Glendale
It’s unclear what caused the crash. Witnesses told Mackar that those involved in the crash were injured; however, the extent of their injuries and how many people were involved remains unclear.
Two damaged cars were visible in the yard of a nearby property, just feet from a playground. Our crew on the scene confirmed the crash investigation is near a daycare.
The daycare owner told TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar that none of the children were outside at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
