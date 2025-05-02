DEVELOPING: Milwaukee crash investigation near daycare at 35th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash near a daycare at 35th and Glendale.

Police were still on the scene when our photojournalist arrived just after 11 a.m. on Friday.

WATCH: Surveillance video captures crash near 35th and Glendale

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Witnesses told Mackar that those involved in the crash were injured; however, the extent of their injuries and how many people were involved remains unclear.

TMJ4 A farther-out view of the crash scene near 35th and Glendale. Two cars are seen resting in the yard of a nearby property, just feet from a playground.

Two damaged cars were visible in the yard of a nearby property, just feet from a playground. Our crew on the scene confirmed the crash investigation is near a daycare.

The daycare owner told TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar that none of the children were outside at the time of the crash.

TMJ4 Two cars are seen on the lawn of a nearby property. Yellow crime tape blocks off the area near 35th and Glendale as Milwaukee police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

