DEVELOPING: Large police presence near 54th & Capitol

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more information about a large police presence near 54th & Capitol on Monday afternoon.

Police have been going in and out outside of a black SUV.

Drivers going west on Capitol will be re-routed at 54th. It's closed off for a block until about 55th.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip