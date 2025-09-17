Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DEVELOPING: Large emergency response reported at Milwaukee VA Medical Center

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a large emergency response at Milwaukee VA Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

At least six ambulances were still on the scene when our photojournalist arrived around 7 a.m., along with a few Milwaukee police squad vehicles.

A spokesperson for the center said they are still working to gather information and would contact us once they know more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

