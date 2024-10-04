'Devastated': Brewers fans are crushed after the Crew get sent home for the season

MILWAUKEE — It was heartbreak for Brewers fans as the team gave up their two-run lead in the ninth.

"We're devastated," Riley Palnquist said. TMJ4 caught him stepping off the Magoo's on the Mound shuttle back from American Family Field. "Whole city, the whole state is devastated."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

TMJ4 spent the day at the bar hanging out with fans talking to them as they were headed to the game.

One of the fans we spoke to came a long way to get to game three.

I’m from Beaufort South Carolina is where I live now," Randee Johnson told TMJ4. She says that with how intense Wednesday night was, she wasn't sure there would be a game 3. "Halfway through the game I started unpacking all my Brewers stuff and I’m like, and then the eighth inning and I’m like “okay I guess we’re putting it all back in the luggage.”

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Unfortunately for the Brewers fans, the luck from Wednesday did not rub off on Thursday.

But fans say, there is still a lot to look forward to for the future.

"I think Pat Murphy did great, Jackson Churrrio is a beast so there's a lot to look forward to between those two," said Roberto Benavides.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip