Design concepts for Red Arrow Park to be unveiled

A pilot plan to convert Red Arrow Park’s ice-skating rink into a temporary roller-skating rink now has to wait after county executive David Crowley vetoed the $175,000 plan pilot Wednesday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE — Multiple preliminary design alternatives for the future of Red Arrow Park will be unveiled Thursday during a public open house.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, along with the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are exploring potential design options for future improvements to Red Arrow Park.

Improvements to the park were identified as a priority project in the recent Downtown Plan update.

The public engagement session will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Wells Street.

For more information, visit milwaukeedowntown.com.

