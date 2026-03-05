Design concepts for Red Arrow Park to be unveiled

MILWAUKEE — Multiple preliminary design alternatives for the future of Red Arrow Park will be unveiled Thursday during a public open house.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, along with the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are exploring potential design options for future improvements to Red Arrow Park.

Improvements to the park were identified as a priority project in the recent Downtown Plan update.

The public engagement session will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Wells Street.

For more information, visit milwaukeedowntown.com.

