Design concepts for Red Arrow Park to be unveiled

MILWAUKEE — Multiple preliminary design alternatives for the future of Red Arrow Park will be unveiled Thursday during a public open house.
Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, along with the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are exploring potential design options for future improvements to Red Arrow Park.
Improvements to the park were identified as a priority project in the recent Downtown Plan update.
The public engagement session will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Wells Street.
For more information, visit milwaukeedowntown.com.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.