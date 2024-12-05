Neighbors, business owners react to demolition for new hotel at Brady and Farwell

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is underway at Brady and Farwell for a new 11-story hotel, pointing to the changing landscape of the popular street.

"It's just the people and the life of it. That's why I chose this street to live on," Jordan Powell told TMJ4 News.

The energy on Brady Street drew Powell in after moving from Florida. The new hotel will include a restaurant, rooftop bar, and parking nearby.

Powell does not have a strong opinion on the development but hopes it does not take away from the neighborhood.

"Probably just going to be more traffic, but it can't be any worse than it is now honestly," Powell said. "Sure it's great that they're doing a hotel, but I also just want them to keep the life, keep the people here."

Watch: Neighbors, business owners react to demolition for new hotel at Brady & Farwell

Shadi Asad is a manager at Smokin' Brady. He thinks the opportunity for new customers is great, but believes more needs to be done to deter crime and encourage traffic safety.

"I want Brady Street to be like before. It was [safer and] more quiet," Asad explained.

In recent years, serious and fatal crashes, as well as violence, have spurred conversations and studies for potential improvements.

"Yeah because crossing from Brady Street to another street it's kind of dangerous, especially in the wintertime," Lloyd said.

Lloyd lives close to Brady Street. He will be following the special election to fill the late District 3 Alderman Jonathan Brostoff's seat. The district includes Brady Street. Lloyd hopes the person who fills the role will have the same passion for service as Brostoff.

"I want to see someone who's involved," Lloyd added. "Someone who is in the community. Everyone knows their name."

