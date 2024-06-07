'Definitely surprised': Glendale water customers feel left in the dark over proposed water rate increase

GLENDALE — Gustav Holtz uses quite a bit of water to keep his blooming garden alive and plants around his home. He’s been thankful for some help from the rain this spring.

When TMJ4 broke the news to him about a nearly 50 percent water utility rate increase for customers in Glendale, he said he was blindsided.

“I didn't know about this,” said Holtz. “I was in the dark.”

The City of Glendale put out a public notice on May 22 and May 29 with a breakdown of the proposal.

TMJ4 walked through a few neighborhoods in Glendale, showing people the release the city put out last week.

Not one person had heard about the proposal or seen anything online or in the mail about it.

“Definitely surprised because this is the first I've heard of it,” said Emma Philipps. “I think this is the first time that most of our neighbors have heard of it as well, so without any kind of notification, such a large increase like that is pretty shocking.”

Glendale projects that an average residential customer’s water bill will jump from over $96 to nearly $145 per quarter.

TMJ4 spoke to a representative of the water utility on the phone, and they say the city says it needs to increase the flow of funding for its water utility because of increasing operations costs and new investments.

The city did not return a request for an interview.

“I’m going to oppose that if I can,” said Holtz.

The notice reads that the last water rate case was completed in 2015. While the city would prefer to gradually increase water rates, they say the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin does not permit that type of approach.

Both Gustav and Emma say they plan on attending Friday's virtual public hearing session hosted by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, which would ultimately make the final decision on the size of the rate increase.

If approved, the rate increase would go into effect on June 29.

“I know prices are increasing for everything, but I think there has to be a need for it, and you've got to tell people,” said Philips.

The virtual public input session will take place on Zoom at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7. Click here for more information or if you'd like to know more: Public-Notice (glendale-wi.gov)

