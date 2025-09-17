Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Death under investigation at Palermo’s Pizza manufacturing facility in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway at Palermo’s Pizza manufacturing facility in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a death at the location near 39th and Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear, and the identity of the person at the center of the investigation has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

