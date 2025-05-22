33-year-old man dies at Milwaukee County Jail; second inmate death in 2 months

MILWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who had a medical emergency at the Milwaukee County Jail Wednesday evening.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the man had been in custody since late November on a single felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.

WCSO said that around 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, a correctional officer conducting a housing unit inspection was alerted by another occupant that the man appeared unconscious and in medical distress.

The officer declared a medical emergency.

Multiple officers and supervisors responded with lifesaving measures, including two NARCAN deployments. At about 7:51 p.m., Milwaukee Fire Department emergency personnel arrived and continued lifesaving efforts. The man was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m.

His death comes just over two months after a 49-year-old Shorewood man, who had been in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail, died during a hospital visit after experiencing a health crisis.

Under Wisconsin law, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is not investigating the in-custody death.

