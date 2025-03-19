Watch Now
Milwaukee County jail inmate dies in hospital after experiencing a health crisis

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the man had been in custody since Friday, when Shorewood police brought him in on three criminal charges.
MILWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the in-hospital death of a 49-year-old Shorewood man who had been in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the man had been in custody since Friday, March 14, when Shorewood police brought him in on three criminal charges.

Milwaukee County Sheriff

MCSO said that on Monday evening, March 17, a Wellpath nurse observed the man experiencing a health crisis and initiated emergency protocols.

The nurse attempted stabilization measures, including administering Narcan, but was unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office said the man, who had a pulse and was breathing, was taken to one hospital and then another, where he died Tuesday, according to the release.

MCSO is not investigating itself in this matter, as required by Wisconsin law.

