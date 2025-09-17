Death of 9-day-old baby under investigation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death of a newborn.

Police were called to the 6000 block of West Port Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found a nine-day-old baby unresponsive. Despite life-saving measures, the newborn was pronounced dead.

The cause of death and circumstances are under investigation.

