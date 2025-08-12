MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a death investigation near the Milwaukee Public Market.

Crime scene tape blocked the intersection of Broadway and St. Paul on Tuesday just after noon, with police officers and first responders on site, according to our crew.

They were following several reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the area.

Watch: Death investigation underway near Milwaukee Public Market

Pedestrian reportedly struck by vehicle near Milwaukee Public Market

When contacted for comment, Milwaukee Public Market representatives said they had no comment.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it has been called to the scene.

Police have not yet released details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip