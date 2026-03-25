A death investigation is underway near American Family Field, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials with the medical examiner's office confirm they were called out to an area near the intersection of West Milwaukee Road and Selig Drive Tuesday night.

WATCH: Death investigation underway near American Family Field

Death investigation underway near American Family Field

The identity of the person who died has not been released, and there's no word yet on the cause of death.

This is a developing story, and TMJ4 will continue to provide updates as more information is released.

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