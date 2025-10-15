MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway near 35th and Locust in Milwaukee.

An SUV, which appears to have crashed into a building just feet away from several MCTS buses, could still be seen at the scene, covered in crime scene tape when our photojournalist arrived around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15.

TMJ4

It’s unclear what led to the apparent crash; however, the medical examiner’s office has confirmed they have been called to the scene, which means this is a death investigation.

Watch: Death investigation underway near 35th and Locust in Milwaukee

Death investigation underway near 35th and Locust in Milwaukee

TMJ4 has also reached out to Milwaukee police for more information; however, we have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip