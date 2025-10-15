MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway near 35th and Locust in Milwaukee.
An SUV, which appears to have crashed into a building just feet away from several MCTS buses, could still be seen at the scene, covered in crime scene tape when our photojournalist arrived around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15.
It’s unclear what led to the apparent crash; however, the medical examiner’s office has confirmed they have been called to the scene, which means this is a death investigation.
Watch: Death investigation underway near 35th and Locust in Milwaukee
TMJ4 has also reached out to Milwaukee police for more information; however, we have not yet heard back.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.
