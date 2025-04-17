MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway near 23rd and Clarke in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it was called to the scene just before 5 a.m. Thursday, April 17.

Police remain at the location, with crime tape blocking off much of the area, according to our crew on the scene.

What we know so far in the investigation:

Death investigation underway near 23rd and Clarke in Milwaukee

We’ve reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information but have not yet heard back.

TMJ4 The crime scene is seen blocking off much of the area near 23rd and Clarke in Milwaukee.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

