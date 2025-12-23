Death investigation underway at Oak Creek apartment complex

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A death investigation is underway at an Oak Creek apartment complex, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sections of the College Court Apartments parking lot, near South 20th Street and West College Avenue, were still taped off when our crew arrived on the scene just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews from the Oak Creek Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department and Franklin Police Department were also on the scene of the investigation, according to our crews.

It’s unclear what led up to the death investigation.

TMJ4 has reached out to Oak Creek police for more information. Police told TMJ4’s Brendyn Jones that a press release should be ready within the next hour.

This article will be updated once more details are available.

