Death investigation underway after Milwaukee house fire near 26th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway following a small house fire in Milwaukee on Monday night.
Watch: What we know in the death investigation
The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. near 26th and Hadley, according to firefighters who were on the scene Monday night.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed it had been called to the scene, which indicates a death occurred. It’s unclear what caused the fire, the reason behind the death investigation, or if anyone was injured.
TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department for more information but had not heard back at the time of publication.
