Deadly shooting investigation near 12th & Locust St

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left a 27-year-old dead.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near N. 12th St. and W. Locust St. on Tuesday, May 21.

The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip