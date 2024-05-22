Watch Now
Deadly shooting investigation near 12th & Locust St

Posted at 11:48 PM, May 21, 2024
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left a 27-year-old dead.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near N. 12th St. and W. Locust St. on Tuesday, May 21.

The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

