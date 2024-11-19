Dangerous crosswalks have become a daily battle for lifelong Milwaukee resident

At the bustling corner of Capitol Drive and Atkinson Avenue in northern Milwaukee County, residents face more than just traffic—they face danger.

Among those neighbors is Cherri Hampton, a lifelong resident who must navigate this chaotic intersection daily, armed only with a walker and determination.

"It's very dangerous," Ms. Cherri said, her voice filled with frustration. "People just don't have no respect."

Ms. Cherri, who has lived in the area her entire life, shared how difficult crossing Capitol Drive has become. Despite her disability, she remains fiercely independent, refusing to let her mobility challenges define her.

"I ain’t looking for no pity," she declared with a mix of pride and defiance.

Ms. Cherri invited me to walk with her during one of her routine crossings to experience the danger firsthand. As we approached the crosswalk, it became clear that her concerns were valid.

"They don't see me—it’s like I’m invisible," she said, adding a bittersweet laugh. "You gotta say, '1, 2, 3, run!' just to get across."

Her humor lightened the moment, but the reality was anything but funny. The walk signal didn’t last long enough for her to cross safely. Halfway through, she had to stop at the median, trapped between speeding cars.

"I usually stop right here," Ms. Cherri said, pointing to a narrow section of concrete dividing six lanes of traffic. "I know I ain’t gonna make it all the way."

Even pressing the button to trigger the walk signal posed a challenge. It was positioned too far from her starting point, making it impossible to use effectively.

Ms. Cherri isn’t the only one struggling. She pointed out an elderly man nearby who became stuck mid-crossing.

"He pushed the light, but he got stuck, ‘cause the light won’t stay long enough," she explained.

As we crossed together, it took two minutes and 15 seconds to reach the other side. That’s with Ms. Cherri’s pauses and her constant vigilance. On the return trip, a broken walk signal made things even worse.

"I just stand right here in the street," she said, as tires screeched "See that? Look at that!"

Her fear was evident, and the screeching of tires and rushing cars punctuated her every word.

Shawn Moore from the Wisconsin Bike Fed joined us to witness the chaos. He called the situation "beyond dangerous."

"Being able to get across the street with a mobility device, as you witnessed, is impossible," Moore said.

When asked what could be done, he offered practical solutions.

"More signage with lights on it, eliminating one of the lanes, longer walk signals—we have to stop speaking about convenience and speed and start thinking about people."

Ms. Cherri had her own suggestion:

"We gotta be more considerate of one another," she said simply but powerfully.

Ms. Cherri is not asking for much—just the ability to cross the street safely in her own neighborhood.

"I think I deserve change," she said, her voice firm with resolve. "I pay enough taxes."

As your northern Milwaukee County reporter, I’ll be following up with city officials about the short walk times, broken signals, and dangerous conditions Ms. Cherri faces. This is more than just a story; it’s a fight for safety and dignity in our community.

Stay tuned for updates as we push for the changes Ms. Cherri and others like her.

