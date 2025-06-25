Customers fill Bay View brewery in final days of operation

BAY VIEW, Wis. — After nearly eight years of serving the Milwaukee community, 1840 Brewing Company in Bayview is closing its doors this weekend.

The decision comes after co-owner Stephanie Vetter was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last fall.

"We just decided it was time to just focus on making memories, spending time with each other and kicking cancer in the butt," co-founder, Kyle Vetter said.

The taproom was packed Tuesday night as customers came to enjoy their final days of operation, with many expressing their support for the Vetter family.

"We're leaving with our heads held high," Vetter said.

The barrel-aged beer brewery has become a beloved gathering spot in the Bayview neighborhood, known for both its quality brews and welcoming atmosphere.

"We've built a community gathering space. We sorta created a family amongst both our employees and our customers, Vetter explained. "Ya know people love coming here because of that. Not only is the liquid great but the vibe is too."

Regular customers like Troy Hughes are already feeling the loss of their favorite local spot.

"It's the go-to. One of the best beers in Milwaukee," Hughes said.

For Hughes, visits to 1840 Brewing were part of his routine, often bringing his dog along for the trip.

"I used to bring my dog here. My dog loves Max the pet store next door so we would both get a little treat," Hughes said.

As they prepare to close, Vetter expressed gratitude to their loyal customers who have supported them throughout the years.

"Thank you to everybody who supported us so passionately really over the years," Kyle said.

The brewery will remain open until Sunday. There is a VIP invite for members on Wednesday.

You can donate to the family here.

