Cudahy school employee charged with sexual assault of a child who was a student

CUDAHY, Wis. — A Cudahy School District employee faces sexual assault of a child charges after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old student on two separate occasions in 2023.

Demetrian Carr, 28, is charged with two counts of sexual assault following incidents involving a freshman at Cudahy High School. The victim came forward to school administrators last week, almost three years after the incidents, according to court documents.

The victim told authorities that Carr picked her up in his vehicle on two different occasions and assaulted her. During a police interview, Carr initially denied ever seeing the victim outside of school but eventually admitted to assaulting her once, prosecutors said.

Carr has worked as a special education paraprofessional at Cudahy High School since 2022 and at the middle school since 2019. He also worked as a camp counselor at the Cudahy Recreation summer camp program and coached flag football.

The school district has placed Carr on administrative leave.

"The safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and will provide updates as appropriate and permitted," The school district wrote in a letter to parents Friday. "We understand that news like this can be upsetting for families. School counselors and student services staff are available to support any student who may need help processing this information."

Carr appeared in court Saturday, where his bail was set at $50,000. TMJ4 visited the address listed for Carr, a man who identified himself as a relative, said Carr did not live there, and declined an interview request.

Authorities are continuing to investigate whether there are additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cudahy Police Department.

